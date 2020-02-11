50 Cent Announces Three New Power Spin-Offs As First Look At Ghost Drops Starz

The first look at the Power spin-off TV series Ghost has only just dropped, but producer 50 Cent has already announced three more follow-up series.

The original crime drama only came to an end on Sunday, February 9, but I’m sure fans will agree there’s no time to waste when it comes to delving back into the Power world.

The first spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, was first announced at the Television Critics Association in July last year, with Mary J. Blige and rapper Method Man, aka Cliff Smith, signing on to star in the new series.

Power Book II: Ghost is now in production, with a newly released teaser showing some of the characters in action:

In the new series, Blige plays iron-fisted businesswoman Monet, while Smith plays a sharp attorney named Davis MacLean.

The creator of Power, Courtney A. Kemp, assured fans the follow-up will ‘continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters’, The Wrap reports.

With Ghost well and truly underway, 50 Cent, who works as executive producer on the show, took to Twitter to announce three more spin-offs. Those behind the show clearly know how to make the most of success.

The new follow-ups are titled: Power Book III: Raising Kanan; Power Book IV: Influence; and Power Book V: Force.

Reassuring fans on the day of Power’s finale, 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, added the hashtag ‘Power never ends’.

Each new show will focus on characters from the original series, namely Kanan Stark, Rashad Tate and Tommy Egan consecutively, TV Line reports.

Raising Kanan will take viewers back in time with a prequel set in the 1990s, which will chronicle the early years of Kanan – the character first played by 50 Cent.

Influence will center on Rashad, the politician played by Larenz Tate in the original series, as he continues his cut-throat quest for power.

Larenz Tate in Power Starz

Finally, Force will follow Tommy, who was played by Joseph Sikora, as he ‘cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good’.

Creator Kemp told TV Line both Ghost and Raising Kanan ‘have really strong female characters’, adding:

Mary [J. Blige]’s character is like super-strong and interesting, and the same is true of the lead characters in the next spin-off after that. I think women, especially women of colour, but all women, are going to find really great inspiration while watching as we move forward.

Power spin off Ghost Starz

Kemp and 50 Cent will both executive-produce the new spin-offs, along with Mark Canton, Chris Salek, Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

It’s unclear when the newly announced series will each get underway, but it certainly doesn’t look like there’ll be a shortage of Power content for the next few years!