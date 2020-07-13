50 Cent Drops First Trailer For Spin-Off Power Book II: Ghost
Power may have wrapped up after six high-octane seasons, but fans have just been given a glimpse of what spin-off Power Book II: Ghost will look like.
Starring Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton and Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost picks up directly after the events of Power.
The story follows Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), who is now studying at an Ivy League university while dealing with the various goings-on of his family’s drug business.
You can watch the trailer for the first season of Power Book II: Ghost here:
There are three other Power spin-offs in the works besides Power Book II: Ghost, each following different characters, themes and narrative threads: Power Book V: Force, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Influence.
Yesterday, July 12, Starz’s new president and CEO Jeffrey Hirschent said in a statement:
In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time.
These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.
As of yet, not much is known about the other spin-offs. However, it’s thought Raising Kanan will be a prequel set in the 1990s, while Influence will further explore the character of Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate). Force will follow Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he moves from New York to LA.
Power Book II: Ghost will arrive September 2020.
