50 Cent Gains More Than A Stone For New TV Role

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has shown true dedication to his upcoming role in gritty legal drama For Life – by piling on a full 15 lbs.

The 44-year-old hip hop legend shared a picture of himself on Instagram, where he can be seen dressed in a red prison jumpsuit while leaning against a tall wire fence.

In the caption, 50 Cent informed his followers he had gained no less than 15 lbs for his role, leaving fans deeply impressed by his Christian Bale-esque levels of thespian commitment.

Posting the intriguing on-set shot, 50 Cent hinted viewers will be in for an ‘intense’ television experience:

My New ABC show is intense, I filmed yesterday I’m still bugging I gained 15 pounds for this role. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

The comments section promptly exploded with praise and excitement, with one fan applauding:

If you think we gon watch that sh*t, then you’re damn right. BRING IT ON!

Another said:

Damn I can’t wait to see you on my TV again.

Fiddy has previously shared pics of himself working out in anticipation of the show, lifting the sort of weights that would most likely pull my arms off if I tried to pick them up. It’s clear he’s going all out to get into the tough mindset of his character.

As reported by Variety, For Life is a ‘legal and family drama’ from Without A Trace creator Hank Steinberg and 50 Cent.

The show reportedly casts a critical eye over the US penal and justice system, with the narrative itself drawing inspiration from the extraordinary real-life story of Isaac Wright Jr., a wrongfully convicted man who became a lawyer and litigated cases for his fellow inmates.

Incredibly, Wright was able to use his legal training to ultimately exonerate himself. As reported by Deadline, Wright now works as a lawyer, defending wrongly accused individuals and going up against corrupt institutions.

Wright passed the New Jersey Bar in 2008, spending nine years under investigation by the New Jersey Bar’s Committee on Character before finally being admitted to the bar in September 2017. At this significant turning point, 50 Cent signed a deal to produce a TV show based on Wright’s remarkable life.

Fiddy will act as executive producer for the show under the banner of his G-Unit Film & Television Inc production company alongside Wright, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions.

Steinberg has been named as the writer and executive producer for the show, with the pilot directed and executive produced by George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give).

According to Deadline, For Life will star Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Glenn Fleshler, Dorian Missick and Tyla Harris, as well as Mary Stuart Masterson and Boris McGiver.

For Life will premiere February 20, 2020.

