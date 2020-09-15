50 Cent Is Making A TV Show About His Feud With The Game PA/Getty

50 Cent’s feud with fellow rapper The Game is one of the longest the hip hop world has ever seen, so now 50 has decided to benefit from their beef by turning it into a new TV show.

Advert

The project is one of two new collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, who saw success with his show Power and is currently working on a number of spin-offs, including Power Book II: Ghost.

After first butting heads with Jayceon Terrell Taylor, aka The Game, in 2005, 50 will detail their rivalry through the years in an anthology series, which is currently in development under the working title Moment in Time: The Massacre.

50 cent PA Images

The Game met 50 when he was placed in rap music group G-Unit by Dr Dre as a way to boost his presence ahead of the release of his debut album The Documentary, which included three singles featuring 50 Cent. To make room for The Game’s debut, 50 Cent’s second album The Massacre was pushed back, causing tension between the two rappers.

Advert

The feud continued over the years, resulting in the release of more than 100 diss tracks between the rappers, including 300 Bars And Runnin from The Game, and So Disrespectful by 50.

In a synopsis cited by The Wrap, the new series promises to ‘explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.’

The first season will explore the 2005 beef between 50 and The Game, detailing how it led to an all-out street war pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, who ended up serving a life sentence in prison for a murder-for-hire plot.

According to a statement from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Henchman, whose real name is James Rosemond, was the founder of Czar Entertainment and the head of a large-scale cocaine trafficking organisation.

In 2007, members and associates of G-Unit reportedly assaulted Rosemond’s son, and while he was not seriously injured Rosemond recruited a crew to murder one of the men involved in the assault, promising at least $30,000 in exchange for his death.

Moment in Time: The Massacre will be written and executive produced by Abdul Williams, who has previously worked on the adaptation of real events for BET’s The Bobby Brown Story and The New Edition Story. Williams will serve alongside Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television banner.

Advert

Sharing the news of the new show on Twitter, 50 wrote:

yeah i had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker sh*t.

The second project 50 has in the works with Starz is an as-yet-untitled drama series inspired by the life of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn, the first Black woman to represent a Top 3 NFL draft pick.