50 Cent Signs Deal To Appear In Three Horror Movies
50 Cent has signed up to appear in a trio of upcoming horror films.
The musician-turned-actor has agreed upon a three movie deal with Arts District Entertainment, spearheaded by Eli Roth, Roger Birnbaum, and Michael Besman, and 3BlackDot, a G Unit film and TV entertainment studio.
The singer, real name Curtis Jackson, is involved in what Deadline describes as an ‘8-figure investment’.
In a statement, Roth – director of Hostel and star of Inglourious Basterds – expressed his excitement for the collaboration:
Both 50 and James [Frey, who oversees all creative development and production for 3BlackDot] have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy.’
We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make.
To give a better idea of what to expect, Roth, according to Film News, previously said: ‘For years I’ve had people tell me ‘You can’t do that in a game, it’s too insane’ and I finally found partners who said, ‘Let’s take this a step further.’ It feels like we’re making a game, movie, and live experience with no parental supervision or studio to tell us to tone it down, and that’s the only way to create something spectacular and memorable. This will be a big, fun, scary event for gamers, movie fans, and people who love live events. The Clownpocalypse is coming. Get ready.’
Jackson has already appeared in a string of movies, including 2015’s Spy and as lead in 2005’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
