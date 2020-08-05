50 Cent Slams Emmys After Power Received Zero Nominations Again

50cent/Instagram

50 Cent has lashed out at the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his show Power didn’t receive any nominations.

The crime drama series began in 2014 and ran for six seasons before coming to an end in February this year, meaning the chances for it to win awards have been dwindling.

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, collaborated on the creation of the show alongside Courtney A. Kemp, and following the success of the series the American rapper announced three new spin-offs would be arriving after Power came to an end.

50 cent PA Images

Over the course of the series, Power has won a number of awards, succeeding previously in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Naturi Naughton), and Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (Omari Hardwick) at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Awards.

The series also took home Best Drama at the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) TV Honors last year, and has been nominated in various categories at the People’s Choice Awards, the Black Reel Awards for Television and the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

Last week, the nominations were announced for this year’s Emmy Awards, with Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian and Ozark among those recognised for the category of Outstanding Drama Series.

Power CBS Television Studios

Power, however, received no mention in any category for the awards, and it’s safe to say 50 was not happy about it.

He took to Instagram today, August 5, to share a close-up picture of what appears to be a painting of his bum, and stated that it was for the attention of the Emmys. He claimed to only care about the NAACP Awards, though his reaction to the nomination makes clear that he’s salty about the lack of recognition.

50 wrote:

ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss. F*ck your organization I only care about NAACP awards.

In its six years, Power has never been nominated for an Emmy, and this isn’t the first time 50 has lashed out because of it.

He shared a similar sentiment last year when he said the organisation could ‘kiss [his] Black ass in slow motion’. He added: ‘F*ck em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway.’

While Power might not be taking home any Emmys this year, at least 50 has the new spin-off shows to fall back on. The Emmy nomination he ‘doesn’t care about’ may come yet.