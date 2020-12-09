unilad
55,000 People Sign Petition To End Controversial BBC Dog Breeding Documentary

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Dec 2020 10:25
55,000 People Sign Petition To End Controversial BBC Dog Breeding Documentary

More than 55,000 people have signed a petition calling for the BBC to stop producing a documentary titled Will My Puppies Make Me Rich?.

The film, pitched by Sophia Slater and Helena Rochester, won the BBC Three Pitch at Sheffield Doc/Fest and was subsequently commissioned last month.

Slater and Rochester will be supported by Salford-based production company Nine Lives as they make the documentary, which will focus on people in their twenties looking to launch new businesses breeding designer dogs.

A synopsis for Will My Puppies Make Me Rich? explains:

The film will follow the young breeders as they try to build their businesses and make them reputable. But, with puppies for life and not just lockdown, and a rise in ‘bad breeders’ looking to make a quick buck, it will also explore and discuss what constitutes good and bad practice in the world of dog breeding.

No release date has been announced for the film, but following the news of its commission critics started a petition to put a stop to its production.

The petition, on Change.org, argues ‘anything that promotes animals as commodities to make money from is absolutely disgraceful’, and expresses fears that people will watch the show as a ‘how-to guide’ on how to make money from dogs.

It adds:

Dogs used for breeding often lead miserable lives, locked in crates being bred from until they’re dead. The puppies also often end up dying due to bad husbandry.

The show will highlight so called “designer dogs” promoting the buying of dogs, many of whom have been bred to have a certain aesthetic. This leads to painful health conditions; flattened skulls, compressed spinal cords, extreme breathing difficulties, eye and ear problems to name a few.

There are thousands of dogs in shelters needing homes, we do not need a program that promotes breeding and selling puppies as a get rich quick scheme or a career.

At the time of writing, December 9, more than 55,000 have signed the petition.

The BBC has since defended its decision to make the documentary, with a spokesperson telling Metro that the programme will not ‘glamourise dog breeding’, and instead it will ‘highlight the importance of good animal welfare’.

The spokesperson added:

This observational documentary… responsibly examines the growing rise of young people entering the business and highlights the importance of good animal welfare, training and licensing.

The production team are working closely with animal experts throughout to inform the audience of what constitutes good and bad practice.

Animal charities and organisations are among those expressing concern about the documentary. The RSPCA has joined forces with the Royal Veterinary College, Dogs Trust, British Veterinary Association and Battersea to write a letter to the BBC demanding they drop the show.

An RSCPA spokesperson cited by the Mirror said the organisations were ‘concerned that it is extremely irresponsible to encourage and glamorise breeding as a ‘get rich quick’ scheme’ as it could lead to ‘serious dog welfare issues’.

BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell described the idea for the film as ‘timely and ambitious.’

