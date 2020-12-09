55,000 People Sign Petition To End Controversial BBC Dog Breeding Documentary

Dogs used for breeding often lead miserable lives, locked in crates being bred from until they’re dead. The puppies also often end up dying due to bad husbandry.

The show will highlight so called “designer dogs” promoting the buying of dogs, many of whom have been bred to have a certain aesthetic. This leads to painful health conditions; flattened skulls, compressed spinal cords, extreme breathing difficulties, eye and ear problems to name a few.

There are thousands of dogs in shelters needing homes, we do not need a program that promotes breeding and selling puppies as a get rich quick scheme or a career.