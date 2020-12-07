7 More Kingsman Films Are In Development 20th Century Studios

‘Manners maketh man.’ Good news for any Kingsman fans – seven more films are in development.

Matthew Vaughn’s original 2014 film, a violent, hilarious subversion of the British spy flick with Kick-Ass flair, was a huge success, critically and commercially.

Over the course of two films – The Secret Service and the lesser-received The Golden Circle – the franchise has grossed more than $825.2 million, with another instalment on the way for 2021.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Marv Group, the production company behind the Kingsman series, said Vaughn is planning ‘something like seven more Kingsman films’ as part of its expansion plans.

As reported by Deadline, Kamasa recently told the Winston Baker UK Finance Summit: ‘We want to grow the business and the output. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.’

The next film in the franchise, The King’s Man, is expected to be released early next year. It was originally slotted for cinemas on November 15, 2019, before being delayed until February 14 this year.

However, it was pushed back again to September 18. Due to the current pandemic, which has seen the titanic shift of every major studio’s 2021 slate, it was pushed back a third time to February 26 next year.

Then, due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four release dates being moved around, The King’s Man was brought forward by two weeks.

Unlike the two prior entries – starring Taron Egerton, filled with wacky gizmos and set in the present day – The King’s Man is a prequel set in the First World War, starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Matthew Goode, among others.

The King’s Man will hit cinemas on February 12, 2021.