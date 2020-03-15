7th Heaven Child Actor Lorenzo Brino Dies Aged 21 Stephen Dulay/YouTube/Paramount

Child star Lorenzo Brino has reportedly died at the age of 21.

The actor was known for his role in ’90s show 7th Heaven, in which he played character Sam Camden.

TMZ reported the 21-year-old died in a car accident that occurred last Monday, March 9, but the name of the victim – confirmed to Brino – has only just been released.

Lorenzo, who was a quadruplet, starred in the drama alongside his three siblings, Nikolas, Myrinda and Zachary.

The four of them were cast in the show when they were just five months old, and shared the roles of Sam and David Camden between them until 2001. After that year, only Lorenzo and Nikolas continued to play the roles.

According to reports, Lorenzo lost control of his car and drove into a pole; he was later pronounced dead.

Following the tragic news of his death, Lorenzo’s friends made a YouTube video paying tribute to him.

The heartfelt video’s caption reads:

From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother

The video consists of montage of videos and photos of the late 21 year old with friend Stephen Dulay.

Fans of the show have also shared tributes to the late actor and sent their condolences to the Brino family.

One 7th Heaven fan said:

‘Just learned that one of the twins that played David and Sam on 7th Heaven passed away from a car accident so sad and only 21 rest in peace Lorenzo Brino’

Another tweeted, ‘The 7th Heaven Cast lost one of their own! RIP Lorenzo Brino! So young only 21 – passed away from a car accident!’

We send our condolences to the Brino family. RIP Lorenzo.