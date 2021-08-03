unilad
97% Fresh Nicolas Cage Film About His Kidnapped Pig Now Available Online

by : Daniel Richardson on : 03 Aug 2021 07:55
Nicolas Cage is currently starring in a film called Pig, and while the premise may sound odd, it seems the critics are loving it. 

Cage’s career has seen some mighty highs, with the likes of Adaptation, as well as some less favourable choices like The Wicker Man remake. Due to his wildly varied roles, it is often difficult to tell whether Cage’s latest project is going to be brilliant or terrible.

His newest film sees him play an off-the-grid truffle hunter who returns to Portland to find his kidnapped pig. It may sound strange, but critics are recommending that audiences give it a shot now it’s available online.

Check out the trailer here:

In his review, Michael Nordine of Variety wrote:

Less revenge thriller than intimate character study, ‘Pig’ is above all else a reminder that Cage is among the most gifted, fearless actors working today… The Oscar winner delivers his best performance in years as a chef-turned-recluse who briefly reenters society.

With many praising the performance of the Oscar-winning actor, the film has scored a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and 83% on Metacritic.

Although Cage is the focus of many critics, the film also marks the directorial debut of Michael Sarnoski and features the talents of acclaimed actor Alex Wolff.

Pig is now available on-demand through services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and Spectrum. This availability comes just two weeks after the film had a short theatrical release.

