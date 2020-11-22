unilad
A Baby Shark ‘Big Fishmas’ Christmas Special Is Happening

by : Cameron Frew on : 22 Nov 2020 16:18
Baby Shark (doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo) will soon make her TV debut with a Christmas special. 

The sea-faring creature at the heart of Pinkfong’s infuriating earworm is getting her own small-screen series with Baby Shark’s Big Show! on Nickelodeon.

It’s due to premiere in December, kicking off its tenure with a festive episode aptly titled ‘Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special’.

The ‘Fishmas Special’ will follow Baby and her best friend William as they try to save Fishmas in Carnivore Cove. It all starts when Santa Jaws mysteriously goes missing – if they want the hottest toy of the holiday season, ‘Burpin’ Bubbz’, they’ll need to find him.

Baby is voiced by Orange Is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn, with Harry Potter star Luke Youngblood in the role of William. For those familiar with Baby Shark lore, other characters will appear, such as Mommy (Natasha Rothwell), Daddy (Eric Edelstein), Grandma (Debra Wilson) and Grandpa (Patrick Warburton).

As per a press release, Baby is ‘a sweet, bubbly, and abso-toothly fearless little shark who has a habit of biting off more than he can chew’, and William is ‘a quick-witted pilot fish with a flair for the funny… always down for jaw-some adventures with his best bud Baby.’

Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Animation, said as per PEOPLE: ‘At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.’

‘Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special’ is will premiere on December 11 on Nickelodeon. 

