A Clockwork Orange Is Coming To Netflix This Week Warner Bros.

I think it’s fair to say that this year has been the official Netflix binge-watching year, because, you know, there’s been literally nothing else to do.

But, while it can easily feel like you’ve already worked your way through the entire back catalogue, the streaming service has a whole host of new offerings that are just about to land.

Advert

From brand new movies to cult classics, Netflix has dozens of titles coming in the next week, including 1971’s A Clockwork Orange.

A Clockwork Orange Is Coming To Netflix This Week Emma Rosemurgey

In case you haven’t seen it before, the dystopian crime movie follows Alex (Malcolm McDowell) and his ‘Droogs’ who spend their nights getting high before indulging in ‘a little bit of the ultraviolence’.

Alex finds himself behind bars for bludgeoning the Cat Lady to death, and engages in behaviour modification techniques during his time in jail in order to earn his freedom.

Advert

Like magic, the techniques work and he becomes abhorred to violence, which lands him into becoming victim to his prior victims.

A Clockwork Orange Is Coming To Netflix This Week Emma Rosemurgey

Also landing on the streaming service next week are: Ocean’s Eleven; Mile 22; Boyz n the Hood; Casper; The Impossible; Platoon; The Next Karate Kid; Yes Man; Wheel of Fortune; The Indian in the Cupboard; Snowden; School Daze; and several more.

Later in the month, a few newbies that come highly recommended are Hillbilly Elgy, which lands on November 24, The Crown season four on November 15, The Christmas Chronicles 2 on November 25, and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on November 13.

Advert

A Clockwork Orange is set to land on Netflix on November 1.