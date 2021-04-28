A Facebook Group Exists Purely To Celebrate Adam Sandler Lookalikes

Facebook/ PA Images

Every now and then you get a reminder that the internet can be a powerful tool, capable of uniting millions of people across the globe.

Today that reminder comes in the form of one of the most wholesome and universally positive Facebook groups ever created: ‘People Who Kinda Look Like Adam Sandler But Aren’t Adam Sandler.’

Advert 10

That’s right. Amid the site’s droves of QAnon conspiracists and anti-vaxxers, there lies a Facebook page dedicated solely to sharing images of people who look a little bit like legendary comedy actor Adam Sandler.

Facebook/People who kinda look like Adam Sandler but aren't Adam Sandler

Beloved the world over for films like Happy Gilmore, 50 First Dates and The Wedding Singer, and critically acclaimed for his dramatic turn in last year’s Uncut Gems, part of Sandler’s appeal is that he just looks kind of like a regular guy.

And, as it turns out, there are a lot of regular guys who look kind of like him.

Advert 10

The Facebook group itself is still a relatively unknown gem, with just under 4,000 likes. But it was recently discovered by TikTok user @jadeexxoxo, who’s post spreading awareness of the page’s existence has received more than 400,000 likes.

‘People Who Kinda Look Like Adam Sandler But Aren’t Adam Sandler’ is a small but dedicated community, with members sharing pictures of Adam Sandler lookalikes from all walks of life.

Advert 10

There’s guy who looks like Adam Sandler waiting at the airport. Guy who looks like Adam Sandler wearing a builders hat. Guy who looks like Adam Sandler standing next to Adam Sandler’s friend and frequent co-star David Spade in a restaurant. The list goes on.

Facebook/People who kinda look like Adam Sandler but aren't Adam Sandler

Granted, some of the photos don’t really look much like Adam Sandler at all, but some of the resemblances are truly uncanny.

It’s not clear who the mastermind behind the page is, but according to its ‘about’ section, the group is dedicated to documenting the fact that ‘according to recent studies 1/8 of the world’s population looks like Adam Sandler.’

Advert 10

Facebook/People who kinda look like Adam Sandler but aren't Adam Sandler

An earlier version of the page, which amassed more than 80,000 likes and was discovered by a BBC journalist in 2019, appears to have vanished at some point in the past year. But thankfully, the campaign to identify all the world’s Adam Sandler lookalikes lives on.

And in further proof that Adam Sandler is just another Adam Sandler in a world full of Adam Sandlers, the real Adam Sandler was turned away from an IHOP this week, after staff failed to realise that he was Adam Sandler.