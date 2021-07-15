A Fast & Furious Musical Is Being Written

MTV/YouTube/Universal Pictures

An unofficial Fast & Furious musical is being penned by TikTokers who live their lives a quarter-song at a time.

We’re nine movies into the Fast saga, plus a Hobbs & Shaw spin-off. Once upon a time, the only things that mattered were overnighting parts from Japan, dominating Race Wars, stealing DVD players and, yes, family.

‘The most important thing in life’ will always be family for Vin Diesel, despite the franchise flying across skyscrapers, blowing up a submarine and blasting off into space. One day, we may even see it debut on Broadway.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Diesel was asked if he’d be open to transforming Fast & Furious into a musical. ‘I’m dying to do a musical, so yes, I would,’ he eagerly replied.

Amid a storm of ‘Family’ memes around the release of F9, TikToker Rocky Paterra (@rockysroad) wrote a song for this then-hypothetical musical. ‘Oh fiddlesticks, I’ll never get the car to work in time for the big race against my enemy. And I’ve been hammering all night and all day, when will things change for me? Vroom vroom, tough luck, I’m better off driving a 40-ton truck,’ he sings.

Hilariously, he’s never seen a single movie from the series. ‘I know Paul Walker was a big part of it and The Rock joined later on. That truly is the extent of it. I have no idea anything that happens in these movies,’ Paterra told Rolling Stone.

His original video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and he’s posted follow-ups: one where he’s clearly portraying Michelle Rodriguez’s character Letty; and a ballad titled ‘F-A-M-I-L-Y’, inspired by Dom Toretto’s love of the word. ‘I got hundreds of comments saying… you forgot to say the word family. I was like… oh, I guess, Vin Diesel talks about family a lot. Okay,’ he said.

Aspiring to something like Ratatouille‘s crowdsourced production, which briefly performed on Broadway, the Fast & Furious musical is growing with contributions.

‘The rubber burns, the engines purr/the city passes in a blur/but my mind slams the brake when I look towards you,’ one set of lyrics reads from composers RJ Christian and Alex Engelberg. TikToker Peter Rugman also posted a video singing a ‘stereotypical Broadway Cockney-type song’ as Jason Statham, who plays Deckard Shaw.

Who knows, maybe one day Fast & Furious will light up the West End next to Wicked and Les Misérables – not just for the fans, but for family.