A Fifth John Wick Film Has Officially Been Announced

[The franchise is] unique. I would say it’s the blend of elements that it has. I think the way the action is and the world that’s created. I think the cinema of the series is really strong – you know, the framing, the camera movement.

There’s a character that we root for, hopefully. He’s fighting for his life. They’re not insulting. The films are fun, but they’re smart. There’s humor, and action. Comedy. It has a unique tone, I think. So, you can tell I’m a fan.