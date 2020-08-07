A Fifth John Wick Film Has Officially Been Announced
We’ve not even had the fourth instalment yet, but it’s already been confirmed that a fifth John Wick film is on the way!
Keanu Reeves is a man who just keeps on giving.
That’s right, following on from the 2019 hit Parabellum, the actor is set to film back-to-back sequels that will see his character take on hours’ worth of action.
Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer confirmed the news on an earnings call that took place yesterday, August 6, where he said the scripts for the next two films were underway, Deadline reports.
He commented:
We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year.
The original John Wick was released in 2015, followed by the sequel in 2017 and Parabellum in 2019. Fans will have a bit of a longer wait until the fourth instalment hits theatres, with its current release scheduled for May 27, 2022, but if the next two movies are filmed back-to-back then hopefully number five shouldn’t be too far behind.
Reeves is known for putting his all into the role, going through excessive training to ensure that his action scenes are as realistic as possible, and he has previously opened up to Collider about his love for both the character and the whole John Wick world in general.
He commented:
[The franchise is] unique. I would say it’s the blend of elements that it has. I think the way the action is and the world that’s created. I think the cinema of the series is really strong – you know, the framing, the camera movement.
There’s a character that we root for, hopefully. He’s fighting for his life. They’re not insulting. The films are fun, but they’re smart. There’s humor, and action. Comedy. It has a unique tone, I think. So, you can tell I’m a fan.
The action films have proved a hit over the years, with the first three movies raking in $584.2 million in the box office, and fans were quick to express their excitement about the news of a fifth instalment.
One Twitter user wrote:
Brooooooo let’s get this going forever!!!! I’m already pumped for 6 through 10!
Another commented:
#JohnWick4 & #JohnWick5?? YES!!! You can never have enough #KeanuReeves!
The fourth John Wick film was originally slated for release on May 21, 2021, but it’s had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In April, director Chad Stahelski explained Reeves was only ‘four weeks into’ filming The Matrix when the outbreak hit, so he had to complete that project before moving on to John Wick.
Speaking to Collider, he said:
So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and the we’ll start.
With two new instalments filmed back-to-back, it’s clear that Wick has a lot more action coming his way. Bring it on!
