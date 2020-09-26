A Hocus Pocus Reunion Is Happening Disney

The Sanderson sisters are back for a very special meet up, after nearly 30 years.

That’s right, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are getting back together for a virtual reunion, having starred in the 1993 hit Disney film Hocus Pocus, which has become a bit of a cult classic over the years.

It’s all in the name of Midler’s annual fundraiser, for the New York Restoration Project, with this year’s theme being In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

Advert

Check out Bette Midler announcing the reunion here:

Guests will be able to purchase exclusive merch as well as experience virtual witch classes at an online Sanderson Sisters Charm School.

Midler showcased the spooky event, to be held on October 30, via her Instagram. Sharing a video to her 1.2 million followers, she got back into character to tell fans about the Halloween night while attempting to speak in the set of false teeth made famous in her role of Winifred.

Advert

‘Come and join us in this spooktacular event….visit www.nyrp.org for info, tickets, and fun… #Hulaween #NYRP #hocuspocus’, the caption read, as she hilariously broke character while struggling to speak with said prop in her mouth.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at last year’s event about the anticipated movie sequel, Midler said: ‘Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,’ she joked. ‘We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favourite characters.’

A movie reunion had been talked about for years, though it was properly acknowledged in October 2019, with fans of the on-screen sisters begging Disney for a sequel, which was eventually confirmed to feature all three women.

Advert

Hocus Pocus Disney

However, Najimy was initially sceptical about a sequel happening, according to MailOnline: ‘Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we’re into, so I don’t know if they’re gonna offer us [roles],’ she previously revealed. ‘I don’t know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time.’

At present very little is known about the follow up, other than it’ll feature the three original witches, is written by Jen D’Angelo, and directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages).