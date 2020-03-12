unilad
A Quiet Place: Part II Release Has Been Delayed, John Krasinski Confirms

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Mar 2020 15:16
John Krasinski has confirmed the release of A Quiet Place: Part II has been delayed. 

The creator took to Instagram to announce it is ‘not the right time’ to release the film, as he wants it to be a feature fans can experience ‘together’.

The film, which stars Krasinski alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt, was initially set to be released on March 19, two years after the original.

Announcing the news, Krasinski wrote:

To all our A Quiet Place fans,

One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together.

So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!

Star and director Krasinski did not give a specific reason as to why the release has been pushed back, but it is likely to be a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has authorities warning against big gatherings.

As people are more likely to avoid crowded places amid the outbreak, the film could suffer at the box office due to a lack of cinema-goers.

A similar decision has been made by the James Bond producers, who delayed the release of Daniel Craig’s new film by seven months. In that case, a statement cited a ‘thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace’ as the reason behind the delay, adding the decision was made after ‘careful consideration’.

Paramount Pictures made reference to coronavirus in a statement regarding the delay of A Quiet Place: Part II, saying, as per Variety:

After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II.

We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.

Krasinski has not given any indication at the time of writing, March 12, as to when the film will be released, though Paramount Pictures suggest it will be released at some point this year. Hopefully we won’t have too long to wait!

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, paramount pictures

