A Quiet Place 3 Announced For 2023
A Quiet Place 3 has been announced for 2023, confirmed after the second instalment opened to critical and commercial success.
It’s understood that this upcoming sequel is still in the very early stages of development, and will see Mud director Jeff Nichols taking over from John Krasinki.
Krasinski told Rotten Tomatoes’ Erik Davis that Nichols handed in the script for part three, which is based on an idea by Krasinski, mere days ago, and that the story is regarded as more of a spin-off than a sequel.
It’s understood that Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski will be producing, with Allyson Seeger onboard as executive producer.
As reported by Deadline, A Quiet Place Part II grossed $4.2 million on June 1, which is understood to be the the best Tuesday recorded at the US box office since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic back in mid-March 2021.
In a recent interview with Collider, Krasinski said:
It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel.
So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.
A Quiet Place 3 is expected to be in cinemas for March 31, 2023. You can catch A Quiet Place Part II in cinemas now.
