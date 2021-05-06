A Quiet Place: Part II Final Trailer Just Dropped

Paramount Pictures

The final trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II is finally here, more than a year after the film was originally set to be released.

Fans of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place have been incredibly patient when it comes to the second instalment, and in a teaser trailer posted this week, the creators acknowledged that ‘it’s been quiet for far too long’.

Advert 10

The film was originally set for release in March 2020, but following a series of delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it will now arrive in cinemas in the US on May 28 and in the UK on June 3.

Check out the final trailer below:

Loading…

Warning: A Quiet Place spoilers below!

Advert 10

Fans of the first film will know that A Quiet Place stars Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple who are attempting to help their family survive in a world taken over by monsters who seek out their targets using sound.

Unfortunately, things didn’t end very well for Krasinski’s character in the first film, but The Office star still had his input as he has also directed the sequel, in which Blunt returns to her role as mother Evelyn Abbott.

Other returning cast members include Millicent Simmonds, who plays Evelyn’s deaf daughter Regan, and Noah Jupe as the eldest son Marcus. A Quiet Place: Part II will also introduce another survivor, Emmett, who is played by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

Advert 10

An earlier trailer for the film saw the family begin a journey away from the home in which they’d lived with Krasinski’s character, Lee, with Evelyn cradling her newborn baby who, for the sake of their survival, hopefully won’t be much of a crier.

In announcing the film’s new release date earlier this year, Krasinski acknowledged that fans had ‘waited long enough’, but that ‘good things come to those who wait’.

Considering the wait has been much longer than expected, hopefully the film will live up to expectations!

Advert 10

A Quiet Place: Part II is set to arrive in cinemas on May 28, 2021 in the US and June 3, 2021 in the UK.