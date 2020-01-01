A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer Just Dropped And It Looks Terrifying

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has just dropped the trailer for the eagerly anticipated A Quiet Place sequel, and I dare anyone to watch it without creeping onto the edge of their seat…

Woah.

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place: Part II reads:

Members of the Abbott family and a mysterious stranger fight for survival against otherworldly creatures that hunt by sound.

At the end of the 2018 movie, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), are ready to venture beyond the sand path, armed with a new-found knowledge on fighting the sound-craving monsters.

As for new faces, Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy and Blood Diamond‘s Djimon Hounsou are set to appear.

Back in 2018, Krasinski (who is married to Blunt) spoke about how he was excited to return to the world – and that there’s plenty of ground left to cover.

The actor/director told Digital Spy:

This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake… it’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience. It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.

Blunt added that she believes people are ‘very invested’ in the Abbott family after the first film, and fans are keen to see what happens next.

She said:

I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next. I think people feel very invested in this family… I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.

A Quiet Place: Part II is set to land in cinemas on March 20, if you’re brave enough.

