A Quiet Place Part II Trailer Just Dropped

A Quiet Place Part 2 New Trailer Paramount Pictures

Lower your damn voice: a new trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here.

Advert

The first film was a smash-hit with audiences, pulling in more than $340 million worldwide from a $17 million budget and amassing a number of awards nominations.

After the traumatic, monstrous events of the original movie, we’re now catching up with Abbott family braving the world outside their home. In this new Big Game spot, a familiar face also makes a reappearance.

Check out the latest (very noisy) trailer for A Quiet Place Part II below:

Advert

At the helm of the sequel is The Office star John Krasinski, who also directed and starred in the first entry. However, it’s certainly a surprise to see his face again in the new trailer, considering the events of the earlier film (without explicit spoilers, it would be hard for him to actually come back).

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II reads:

Members of the Abbott family and a mysterious stranger fight for survival against otherworldly creatures that hunt by sound.

At the end of the 2018 movie, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), are ready to venture beyond the sand path, armed with a new-found knowledge on fighting the sound-craving monsters.

The film’s official Twitter account also posted a behind-the-scenes featurette looking at the challenges behind making the movie, which you can check out below:

While the sequel looks to continue the world-building established in the first film, it also appears to be looking back at the monster outbreak and the subsequent, horrific chaos that followed (which would explain Krasinski’s presence in the form of a flashback).

Talking about returning to continue the story, Krasinski told Digital Spy:

Advert

This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake… it’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience. It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.

A Quiet Place 3 Paramount Pictures

There’s new faces too: Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy and Blood Diamond‘s Djimon Hounsou are also set to appear.

A Quiet Place: Part II is due to hit cinemas on March 20, 2020.