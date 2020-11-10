unilad
A Quiet Place Spinoff In The Works Thanks To John Krasinski

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Nov 2020 09:41
We obviously don’t want the aliens to hear us, but one thing we can’t keep quiet about is the fact that John Krasinski is working on a spinoff for A Quiet Place.

The 2018 horror was set to be followed up by a sequel this year, but delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak mean it will now be hitting cinemas in 2021. While the rest of us have been patiently awaiting its arrival, creator Krasinski has been hard at work thinking of other ideas related to the silent world.

The as-yet-untitled new spinoff will be written and directed by Jeff Nichols, the filmmaker behind dramas such as Mud and Loving, and based on idea thought up by Krasinski.

The Office star will also produce the spinoff through his Sunday Night banner along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While details about the plot of the film are being kept under wraps, the creators are targeting a 2022 release date, meaning there should be lots of quiet action to keep us going through the next couple of years.

Krasinski has spoken in the past about laying the groundwork for more films following the sequel, telling Total Film magazine, via Games Radar, that he ‘set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [A Quiet Place Part II] that not only explain more about 1, but would allow for more mythology’.

Of course, with A Quiet Place II yet to be released we have no idea what these Easter eggs are, but hopefully all will be revealed soon enough.

Topics: Film and TV, John Krasinski

