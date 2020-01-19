unilad
Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Says Netflix Producers ‘Lied Directly To His Face’

by : Emily Brown on : 19 Jan 2020 14:55
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer accuses Netflix producers of lying to his faceAaron Hernandez's lawyer accuses Netflix producers of lying to his faceNetflix

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer has slammed Netflix producers for ‘lying directly to his face’ about the recently released true-crime docuseries. 

Lawyer Jose Baez features in the three-part series, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandezwhich details the life of NFL star Hernandez.

The Connecticut native was a high school footballer and went on to play for the New England Patriots, but in June 2013 he was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of semi-pro footballer Odin Lloyd. The following year, he was indicted in connection with two murders related to a drive-by shooting in 2012.

Aaron HernandezAaron HernandezNetflix

Hernandez was convicted for Lloyd’s murder in April 2015 and was given a life sentence without parole.

Baez represented Hernandez on the separate double murder charges and was working with him on his appeal for the murder of Lloyd. The NFL star was acquitted for the double murder in 2017, but five days after the verdict Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell.

In Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez it is noted that Baez famously represented Casey Anthony, a woman who was accused of killing her daughter. Anthony was acquitted and the result left many thinking Baez would get the same result for Hernandez.

Despite featuring in the documentary, Baez took to Instagram to say he didn’t ‘give a damn’ about what the series had to say about his former client.

He wrote:

I don’t give a damn about what some lame ass documentary has to say about Aaron. I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth.

People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money making scheme to be much better.

Baez also hit back at an article written by an executive producer of the Netflix show, which speculated the lawyer could not have successfully got Hernandez off in the appeal of the Lloyd murder.

Producer Dan Wetzel argued there was too much evidence stacked against Hernandez, but Baez disagreed.

The lawyer wrote:

I think there was an outstanding chance he could have won the Odín Lloyd Trial. 4 guys go into a pit and 3 come out and you assume it was the NFL star with everything to lose and not the other two with criminal records? There was zero evidence as to who pulled the trigger.

The Netflix series has sparked a lot of conversation on social media and has scored a coveted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is available to stream on Netflix now. 

Emily Brown

Topics: Film and TV, Aaron Hernandez, Jose Baez, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, Netflix, True crime

