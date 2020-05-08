Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Are Ready To Return For Better Call Saul Sony Pictures Television

Tread lightly; with Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season due next year, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are ready to come back.

The Breaking Bad pair, who played Jesse Pinkman and Walter White respectively, have remained absent from the prequel series – unlike several other characters, including Gus Fring, Hank Schrader and Mike Ehrmantraut.

Though it’s not for lack of trying, it seems. In a recent Instagram live-stream, Paul and Cranston got together for a catch-up. Not only would they like to return to the universe for Better Call Saul, but they’ve actually asked multiple times.

You can check out Paul and Cranston discussing Better Call Saul in the video below:

Paul most recently played Jesse in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Netflix’s highly-anticipated sequel to the Emmy-winning series. In our review, UNILAD called it ‘poignant, edge-of-your-seat cinematic event… giving one of TV’s best characters the Felina he deserves’.

The actor previously told us that El Camino was a ‘proper send-off’ and he could ‘confidently say Jesse Pinkman is in my past’. However, while chatting with Cranston, it seems the pair are keen to revisit their iconic roles one last time.

Walter White Jesse Pinkman El Camino Netflix

Cranston said:

We always get asked about Better Call Saul and whether Jesse or Walt are gonna show up on that show. I don’t know how many times we’ve gotta tell Vince [Gilligan] we’re ready to do it. I just don’t think he loves us anymore.

Both stars are huge fans of the series, but Paul concedes it would be difficult from a storytelling perspective to squeeze them in. ‘You know at least where Jesse went [in El Camino]. I don’t see how these characters could show up,’ he said.

El Camino 4 Netflix

Better Call Saul‘s timeline currently sits at around four years before Walt takes on the meth-chef empirical stature of Heisenberg in Breaking Bad, and about six years prior to the events of El Camino – the latter of which allowed Cranston to cameo in a short, emotional flashback.

However, he added: ‘We’ll see, who knows, we’ll see. But if Vince knocked on either of our doors, of course we’d show up in a heartbeat.’ Cranston then joked he’d say: ‘What the hell are you doing here? We’re quarantined. Don’t knock on my door!’

breaking bad Sony Pictures Television

Gilligan, the mind behind Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, has no plans to extend the universe once the prequel series ties up. ‘No matter what, the next thing I intend to do is something completely different,’ he told Entertainment Weekly.

Better Call Saul’s sixth season will air in 2021. Only time will tell whether Walt and Jesse manage to sneak in.