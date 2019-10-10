Aaron Paul Recapped The Entirety Of Breaking Bad In Two Minutes And It’s Brilliant

ABC

Drugs, betrayal, flies, minerals: if you’re out of the Breaking Bad loop, there’s a lot to catch up on before El Camino drops on Netflix.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the globally-awaited follow-up to the Emmy-winning series, hits the streaming platform this Friday (October 11).

The film will pick up after the show ended in 2013: with Jesse (Aaron Paul) on the run after escaping the torturous grip of Jack and his gang of neo-Nazis.

But if you can’t be bothered to rewatch all five seasons of Breaking Bad, check out the two-and-a-half minute recap below:

Breaking Bad chronicled the empirical rise of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a brilliant chemistry teacher who turns to meth-making to cover medical bills, with the assistance of his former high school student Jesse.

There’s five lengthy seasons’ worth of drama to cover: so Paul decided it’d be a good idea to give fans and noobs a rapid rundown.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paul gave the audience a slapdash, ultrafast rundown of the series’ many, many events.

The latest emotional trailer for El Camino however, showed Jesse reuniting with pals Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones) as police hunt for him.

Check out the trailer for El Camino below:

El Camino comes straight from the mind of Vince Gilligan – the creator of the critically-acclaimed show – and it’s gearing up to be an intense, loving continuation of Jesse’s story.

The official synopsis for the two-hour movie reads:

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

Along with Badger and Skinny Pete, ‘more than 10 familiar characters’ from the show will be returning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Check out the teaser trailer for El Camino below:

One of those oldies will be Mike Ehrmantraut, actor Jonathan Banks made surprise the revelation while being interviewed by ET Canada at the Primetime Emmy’s.

However, as is the case with any potential of a Walter White cameo, it’ll likely take the form of a flashback due to their respective fates as seen in the show.

The whole project was completed in secret, somehow kept under wraps after Paul told people he was ‘ doing this small little indie out in New Mexico and that was it. No one second-guessed it’.

Netflix

Breaking Bad‘s closing legacy is near-untouchable: of its final four episodes, such as the breathtaking ‘Ozymandias’, not one is rated lower than 9.7 on IMDb.

However, any anxiety Paul had about reprising the role was soon diminished after meeting with Gilligan.

As per The New York Times, Paul said:

I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey. It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.

The end of the trailer asks: ‘Are you ready?’ Yeah, I am… bitch.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie drops on Netflix tomorrow (October 11).

