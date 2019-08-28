Aaron Paul Says We Should Rewatch Specific Jesse Pinkman Scene Before Seeing El Camino

AMC

With less than two months to go until our Breaking Bad cravings are satisfied with the release of El Camino, the rumour mill is in full swing with regards to what we can expect.

So far, all we know about the highly anticipated film is that it will revolve around Jesse Pinkman’s escape from captivity – although details about who else will be starring and what trials and tribulations the characters might face remain scarce.

Not to worry though, because none other than Jesse himself – aka Aaron Paul – has offered up a tiny titbit of information to hopefully prepare us all for what’s to come (as if anything could do that).

The actor, who previously revealed how the cast and crew for the upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie kept things under wraps for such a long time, hinted there is one scene in particular viewers should watch before the film.

Although Paul didn’t tell us why this might prepare us in some way, or give us any clue other than just to watch it, this is likely the most information we’re going to get out of him until El Camino‘s release – so I guess we’re just going to have to deal with it.

He tweeted, alongside a video of the scene in question:

Cats out of the bag…and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come.

Cats out of the bag…and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come. #BreakingBad #Netflix #Elcomino ⚗️💎💵💰 https://t.co/q3VdCCLxZe — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

The scene Paul referenced is from Season 3, Episode 7, titled One Minute, and shows Jesse turning down $1.5 million from his mentor Walter White – although, as he says, he’s not turning down the money, he’s turning down White.

Berating the drug kingpin for the way his life has spiralled out of control since meeting him, Paul’s Jesse executes an emotional and distressing performance which eventually sees White leaving him behind.

In the scene, Jesse says to Walter:

Ever since I met you, everything I ever cared about is gone, ruined, turned to shit, dead. Ever since I hooked up with the great Heisenberg. I have never been more alone. I have nothing! No one. Alright? And it’s all gone! Get it? No, why would you even care? As long as you get what you want, right? You don’t give a shit about me.

AMC

Ever since the show’s finale aired in 2013, fans have been desperate to know what happened next. However, despite Paul’s small hint at how we can prepare ourselves for the film, it looks as though we won’t really know what to expect until October 11.

Primarily because, in an interview with The New York Times, Paul said he was forbidden from revealing anything specific about what happens in the film.

He did, however, say he ‘couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds’ after reading the script, so I’m willing to hedge my bets the wait will be worth it.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be available to watch on Netflix from October 11.

