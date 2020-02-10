ABC Rejected Ad From The Oscars Broadcast For Being ‘Too Graphic’
While many Academy Award winners used their big moment to draw attention to important social issues, an advert addressing a struggle which faces many mothers was rejected for being ‘too graphic’.
The advert in question was from Frida Mom, a company that sells a variety of postpartum products, and follows the story of a new mum as she adjusts to changes in her body following childbirth.
Not shying away from the often painful realities of those early days, this visibly uncomfortable mum can be seen struggling to use the toilet, and wearing mesh underwear while her newborn cries in the background.
You can watch the banned ad for yourself below:
For many women, this scene will be all too familiar; with even the most joyful of early parenting moments accompanied by some bodily discomfort.
According to the caption for the advert:
The ad you’re about to watch was rejected by ABC & the Oscars from airing during this year’s award show. It’s not ‘violent, political’ or sexual in nature. Our ad is not ‘religious or lewd’ and does not portray ‘guns or ammunition’.
‘Feminine hygiene & hemorrhoid relief’ are also banned subjects. It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time. Yet it was rejected.
And we wonder why new moms feel unprepared. We make products that help women prepare for postpartum recovery. We’re Frida Mom.
At the time of writing, the advert has gained more than 1.1 million views on YouTube, with many mothers having spoken out to commend Frida Mom for giving a realistic snapshot into what some have dubbed ‘the fourth trimester’.
One woman commented:
Very real. It should be aired to give people a realistic view on what to expect. That first step out of bed takes your breath away. I held my breath when I saw this.
1) Because of the pain EVERYWHERE when standing and your body can’t move as you’d wish it to.
2) Your body had a chemical reaction to a babies cry so I bet her breasts were leaking and in painfully pulsating whilst her baby cried here.
3) The indescribable feeling of Everything INSIDE suddenly dropping with gravity because you’ve now got empty space where you were filled with another body and liquid. All pressured down into your sorest parts.
AND your sense of balance changes.
4) That extra lot of damage you weren’t expecting after giving birth…. Nobody warns you about or how to heal it over a long period of time.
They should do an advert on mastitis and how to avoid it.
Another said:
So disappointed in the Oscars. This is real life! Cheers to FridaMom for always being at the forefront of making postpartum life a little easier for us moms!
It’s a real shame that the Oscars, which has long been a platform for opening up debate and discussion, have shut down an ad which simply depicts a very normal, natural part of life.
