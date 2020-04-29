Academy Awards Forced To Break Oscars Tradition For Streaming-Only Movies PA Images

For the first time, the Academy Awards will allow films that only debuted on a streaming service to be eligible for nominations, as a direct response to film releases getting delayed because of the current public health crisis.

The Academy announced its new criteria for the Oscars yesterday, April 28, with the break in tradition only applying to films released this year and for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

As part of its announcement, the Academy also said it would combine the two sound categories – Sound Mixing and Sound Editing – into just one going forward and that next year’s Oscars will be the final year DVD screeners will be allowed to be distributed, as part of its ‘sustainability effort’.

Traditionally, the Academy requires a film to have had a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles county commercial theatre in order to be considered for Hollywood’s highest honour.

However, all cinemas in LA were forced to close on March 16 because of the current pandemic, and have been shut ever since. With no date in place for them to reopen to the public, a growing number of studios were forced to delay planned releases – with some opting to cancel theatrical runs and go straight to a release on streaming services instead.

Not only that, but social distancing guidelines also led to the cancellation of major film festivals, including prominent pre-award season events such as Cannes Film Festival.

With countless films being delayed, many were left wondering what would happen to the film awards season, with pressure being put on the Academy to change its eligibility rules.

And that’s exactly what it’s done, with films that have not been released in cinemas because of the health crisis now eligible for Best Picture and other categories for the first time.

However, that doesn’t mean any movie that has premiered on a streaming service is eligible for the Oscars. To be considered, the film must have already had a planned theatrical release and must also be made available on the Academy Screening Room member-only streaming site within 60 days of the film’s streaming.

Bong Joon-ho

Also, when cinemas reopen, the exemption will no longer apply, with David Rubin and Dawn Hudson, the Academy president and CEO respectively, saying in a statement: ‘The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theatre. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering.’

The statement continued, via Variety:

Nonetheless, the historically tragic Covid-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules. The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognise the importance of their work being seen and also celebrated, especially now, when audiences appreciate movies more than ever.

Joaquin Phoenix Oscars

The date for the 93rd annual Academy Awards is still currently February 28, 2021, though the Academy did acknowledge additional changes might be necessary, ‘based on national guidelines, state-mandated government orders and Academy-determined best practices’.