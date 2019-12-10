Ace Ventura 3 Hinted At By Production Company

Warner Bros.

Your favourite Pet Detective could be heading back to cinemas: Ace Ventura 3 may be in the works.

In 1994, Jim Carrey lunged onto the scene as the motor-mouth, animal-loving detective. Releasing two hit movies, they’re beloved among comedy fans even to this day.

Today’s cinema-scape is defined largely by nostalgia – so it’s unsurprising that a return to a classic comedy franchise could be en route.

While the original ‘scoop’ came from We Got This Covered, there appears to be some meat on the bones of the rumour: the film’s production company, Morgan Creek, tweeted the article.

However, don’t expect Carrey to make a return – he’s long over his Ace Ventura stage, it seems.

Tommy Davidson, who starred in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls as Tiny Warrior, told US Weekly:

[Carrey] doesn’t want to do it now. But Jim is one of those kind of artists that, you know, he does what he feels, he does what he believes in. I asked him about it. I told him: ‘Hey man, it’d be nice in Jamaica.’ He said: ‘No I’m not doing those now’. And you know, that’s like going on the field and going: ‘Hey, Tom Brady, I think you should throw this over to…’ ‘No!’

A sequel would mark the first proper continuation of the Ace Ventura story, excluding the 2009 straight-to-DVD spinoff called Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr (absolutely awful).

Most people are delighted with the prospect of another movie – however, the caveat for fans is obvious. Without Carrey, they aren’t interested.

One Twitter user wrote:

If there is a God, and He loves us, there will be an Ace Ventura 3 with Jim Carrey. I will be over the flippin‘ moon. Not without Jim though.

Ace Ventura came as Carrey was on the precipice of worldwide stardom. With that, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, he soon became a comedy legend.

After taking a few years off away from making people laugh, Carrey will next be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog as Dr Robotnik.

