Actor Jeff Bridges Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer
Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer, but says his ‘prognosis is good’.
The 70-year-old thespian revealed his condition on Twitter early this morning, October 20, with the announcement evoking his iconic Dude character from The Big Lebowski.
Bridges, a seven-time Academy Award nominee, wrote: ‘As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.’
He continued: ‘I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.’ He added that he’s ‘starting treatment’ and will keep fans posted on his recovery.
The actor added in a subsequent tweet: ‘I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together… Love, Jeff.’
Lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, part of the body’s germ-fighting network.
Thousands of replies have already poured in from fellow celebrities and fans, with Star Trek actor George Takei writing: ‘You’re a fighter. You can beat this.’
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo also wrote: ‘Sending you so much love, man.’ Comedian Travon Free tweeted: ‘Hey 2020, leave Jeff Bridges out of this!’
In a statement, as per Variety, FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP said: ‘Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, we are all in this together. Jeff, we are all in this together with you.’
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
