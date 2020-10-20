Actor Jeff Bridges Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer PA Images/Universal Pictures

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer, but says his ‘prognosis is good’.

The 70-year-old thespian revealed his condition on Twitter early this morning, October 20, with the announcement evoking his iconic Dude character from The Big Lebowski.

Bridges, a seven-time Academy Award nominee, wrote: ‘As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.’

He continued: ‘I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.’ He added that he’s ‘starting treatment’ and will keep fans posted on his recovery.

The actor added in a subsequent tweet: ‘I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together… Love, Jeff.’

Lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, part of the body’s germ-fighting network.

Thousands of replies have already poured in from fellow celebrities and fans, with Star Trek actor George Takei writing: ‘You’re a fighter. You can beat this.’

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo also wrote: ‘Sending you so much love, man.’ Comedian Travon Free tweeted: ‘Hey 2020, leave Jeff Bridges out of this!’

In a statement, as per Variety, FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP said: ‘Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, we are all in this together. Jeff, we are all in this together with you.’