Actor Randy Quaid Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Running For California Governor Against Caitlyn Jenner

Randy Quaid is best known for starring in the National Lampoon series, but now he’s considering a career change.

While Quaid may not be the most recognisable actor, he has starred in some incredibly memorable roles. Most notably, he played the off-beat Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon series, and the fearless Russell Casse in Independence Day. Now, Quaid has said he might try a new venture and join the race for California Governor.

In a tweet, the actor announced he was contemplating the position, writing: ‘I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant, and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state.’

The initial tweet has received plenty of support, with more than 17,000 likes; but if the actor does run for the position, he’ll have plenty of competition. Athlete-turned-reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is also rumoured to be running for the role when it opens up.

An election for a new governor will occur if California voters oust Gavin Newsom. The current governor is facing a recall election which, if voted for, will enable his celebrity opposition to make a case for the role. Newsom has faced criticism from Republicans for his handling of COVID-19 measures and, as a result, many right-leaning voters would like to see him replaced by someone who enforces less strict rules.

Both Jenner and Quaid would represent a vote for a right-wing candidate. However, there’s still a long way to go before an election, and Quaid will have to make his decision to run clear to stand a chance in the race.