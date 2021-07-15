Actor Ruth Madely Reveals Taxi Driver Tried To Steal Her Wheelchair In ‘Traumatic’ Incident

ruthmadely/instagram

Actor Ruth Madely has revealed her experience of a hate incident that occurred at London’s Euston Station.

Madely is best known for her roles in the critically-acclaimed Years and Years and The Rook. As someone with spina bifida, the actor has also worked with charities such as Whizz-Kidz when not on-screen.

Unfortunately, on the same day it was announced by the BBC that she would star in a drama about the fight for disability rights, the actor experienced her first hate incident.

In a post on Instagram, the actor discussed her experience:

A taxi driver refused to drop me off at Euston Station’s accessible entrance as the traffic was heavy & it would “take too long” & be “too difficult” for him to drive round. He instead insisted that I get out & use the inaccessible entrance, as he had seen me stand & so “knew I could walk”.

The actor told the driver that she could not manage to walk up the stairs, but he ‘proceeded to tell me that it was MY problem not his.’ While this would be an unpleasant exchange in of itself, the incident took a worse turn when he demanded payment for a prepaid fare and grabbed Madely’s chair.

Madley wrote:

He became very agitated &, in sheer frustration, HE TOOK MY WHEELCHAIR from behind me without warning & carried it away to put in the boot of his taxi, leaving me on the side of the road. When I asked for it back, he refused.

Fortunately, Madley’s mother was with her and managed to grab the wheelchair from the driver. Madley explained that ‘for me, taking somebody’s wheelchair without consent & effectively holding it to ransom, is criminal behaviour’. She then proceeded to contact the authorities.

The police were unhelpful with dealing with Madley’s complaint and told her that the incident ‘was not a hate crime & that no criminal act had taken place’. Not only that but the incident wasn’t logged properly, so the case was immediately dismissed.

On the back of this experience, the actor was keen to highlight what disabled people go through daily, writing, ‘This kind of sh*t is happening to disabled people EVERY SINGLE DAY & it is clear proof that the fight for disability rights is far from over.’

Since the post was written, thousands have shown Ruth support.

