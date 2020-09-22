Actor Who Played Jesus In The Passion Of The Christ Says Sequel Will Be ‘Biggest’ Film Ever
The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel has said he has received a draft for its sequel, and has promised it will be the ‘biggest film in world history’.
The first film, directed by Mel Gibson, made its debut 16 years ago with Caviezel starring as Jesus Christ.
Based on the New Testament, the film follows Jesus’s story to his crucifixion after Judas handed him over to the Romans. The 2004 movie raked in an impressive $622 million worldwide, so it’s a tough act to follow.
Confirming the news that the sequel is currently in the works, Caviezel told Breitbart News on Thursday, September 17, ‘Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.’
Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow asked Caviezel how being ‘a man of obviously outspoken faith’ and playing Jesus Christ affected his career.
He replied:
I had no choice. I had to defend it. I had to fight to survive. The film exploded. It was off the charts. You’d think, ‘Oh, you’re going to work a lot.’ No, I didn’t. I was no longer on the studio list. That was gone.
[…] Because of what I do as an actor — that’s my skill — it was given to me from God. I didn’t give it to myself, but it’s something in which I have a great range. […] I really felt that faith was much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than the Republican or Democratic Party or any of that.
Many people on social media were stumped as to how a sequel could happen with Jesus dying at the end of the first film, but, as per the film’s title, The Passion Of The Christ: Resurrection will focus on Jesus’s resurrection and his life afterwards.
Gibson confirmed the name of the upcoming film back in 2016 to Stephen Colbert while on the Late Show. At the time, Gibson, 64, said the sequel was ‘probably about three years off’, proving it’s been in the works for quite a while.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Hacksaw Ridge director added:
[The resurrection is] more than a single event, it’s an amazing event and to underpin that with the things around it is really the story, to enlighten what that means.
It’s not just about the event; it’s not just some chronological telling of just that event. That could be boring, and you think, ‘Oh, we read that.’ […] But what are the other things around it that happened?
IMDb says the sequel will be released in 2022, but this is yet to be confirmed.
Topics: Film and TV, jesus, Jim Caviezel, Mel Gibson, Now, sequel, The Passion of The Christ, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection