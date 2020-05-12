Adam Rodriguez Wants To Do Magic Mike XXX With Dad Bods
Adam Rodriguez has come out to give us the news we never even knew we needed to hear.
The Penny Dreadful star, who got his kit off alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike and its sequel Magic Mike XXL, wants to get his teeth into a third film.
Rodriguez played Tito in the iconic movies, a male stripper who invested everything he had into a souped-up fro-yo truck.
When asked about whether we could see a third instalment in the Magic Mike films, the 45-year-old told TooFab he ‘hopes so’.
‘I hope there’s maybe some version of us having all let ourselves go and the work would be instead of losing weight and getting ripped and jacked, everybody’s gotta put on 20 pounds and show up to work. Put on as much as you can, maybe they’ll pay us by the pound,’ he said.
‘Getting back to it and doing some version of it would be amazing.’
While Magic Mike XXL didn’t quite have the same smash hit effect at the box office as its predecessor, the movie still more than made its budget back. But who knows? Could there be more appetite for a third instalment in a few years once the nostalgia for the 2012 movie kicks in?
Rodriguez added:
Doing both of those movies, two of the best experiences that I had in my career in terms of having fun and being challenged and doing something that actually did really resonate with people, it was awesome.
I loved being a part of those movies and, more-so than that, forming the friendships I did. I formed some beautiful friendships from those two projects that have kept up for all of this time. It’s really been a big value add to my life.
While the actor made it pretty clear he would ‘love’ to do another movie, he did say that he didn’t ‘see that on the horizon’, at least for the time being.
‘The right idea at the right moment, and we could see a Magic Mike XXX,’ Rodriguez said.
Back in 2016, Tatum did say that he wasn’t interested in making another film, explaining that the live shows, originally in Las Vegas and now throughout other parts of the world too, were the natural progression for the franchise.
Someone get Warner Bros. on the phone, this has got to happen.
