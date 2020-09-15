Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Parody 50 First Dates In Hilarious Sequel Skit CBS

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have reunited for a 50 First Dates sequel… sort of.

The pair got together for a sketch on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor’s new series, which premiered this week. As well as bringing back the Sandman, she also caught up with Charlie’s Angels Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.

In 50 First Dates, Sandler plays a marine veterinarian in Hawaii named Harry, who falls in love with an art teacher named Lucy (Barrymore). However, she has anterograde amnesia, meaning she forgets the events of each day and her memories reset to an earlier point in her life.

Check out Sandler and Barrymore’s reunion below:

Spoiler alert, the beloved romcom obviously has a happy ending, with Harry giving her a tape each morning to remind her that they’re married and have a daughter together. For the recent skit, Lucy is watching a tape in 2020, marking the couple’s 5,000th date.

Sandler, sporting a bushy beard and a ukulele, explains:

You have a thing called amnesia, and I am your husband. We have a daughter. She’s about 40 now or something like that. I know, it’s bananas… it’s 2020, and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing. Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people. Oh yes, if the room you’re in right now smells a bit like farts… that was you.

The actor urges there are good things in the world, such as Netflix, which ‘provides premium entertainment to people right in the comfort of their own home… they also pay me, so that’s why we can have that house together’.

Adam Sandler Drew Barrymore 50 first Dates 2 CBS

He concludes: ‘To recap, 2020 isn’t great. Netflix is good. You fart in your sleep. In all seriousness though, I wanna just tell you this: I couldn’t honestly be more excited for ya, you have your own show now.’

Allen Covert’s Ten Second Tom also makes a short appearance, asking why everyone is wearing a mask, before Sandler adds: ‘You’re gonna make people so happy every day, every time they see you, you are magic. The whole world feels it, and I’m lucky that I know you so well. I love you.’

50 First Dates Adam Sandler Sony Pictures Releasing

Barrymore then says: ‘I can’t think of any endeavour I’d ever wanna do without you Adam, so thanks, and I love you.’

Sandler and Barrymore first worked together on 1998’s The Wedding Singer, before meeting again for 50 First Dates and then once more for 2014’s Blended.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on Mondays on CBS. 50 First Dates is also available to watch on Netflix now.