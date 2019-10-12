Adam Sandler Confirms Murder Mystery Sequel Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix

All aboard: a sequel to Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery is in development.

The Netflix comedy, which brought co-stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back together after Just Go With It, dropped on the platform in June this year.

The film followed the pair as a middle-aged couple who, while on a European holiday, become involved in the titular Murder Mystery on a yacht.

Check out the trailer for Murder Mystery below:

The Agatha Christie-style caper also starred Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton.

While it may not have been a smash-hit with critics – it’s currently rated 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus calling it ‘merely mediocre’ – audiences at home were more impressed.

According to Netflix – who ordinarily don’t release viewership numbers, only tending to in special occasions such as with Stranger Things – almost 31 million households watched the movie in the first 72 hours of its release, making it one of the biggest opening weekends in the company’s history.

🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

While the goal is to have Sandler and Aniston reprise the roles, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the project is in very early development, therefore no deals are set yet. However, one would expect Sandler to return considering his deal with the streaming platform.

James Vanderbilt, who wrote the first film, is in negotiations to return and pen the script – he’s also the screenwriter behind a varied roster of movies, including David Fincher’s Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man.

A24

Sandler’s next big project is Uncut Gems, the latest film from the Safdie Brothers – who directed the spectacular Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson.

While the actor is typically known for his goofball comedies, he’s actually an immensely talented performer – outside the likes of The Waterboy and Happy Gilmore, you have standout turns in Punch-Drunk Love and The Meyerowitz Stories.

Check out the trailer for Uncut Gems below:

The official synopsis for the film reads:

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

Following its surprise UK premiere at the London Film Festival, its sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Telegraph‘s Robbie Collin called it ‘the tensest film I’ve ever seen’.

Uncut Gems will hit select UK cinemas and Netflix in January 2020.

