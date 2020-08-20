Adam Sandler Halloween Netflix Film Coming From Little Nicky Director New Line Cinema

Adam Sandler is reuniting with Little Nicky’s director for a Halloween Netflix comedy. Cinema is saved.

Advert

It’s been 20 years since the son of Satan and Mr. Beefy prevented his devilish brothers from creating a new Hell on Earth. If there’s one thing the world needs after the past few months, it’s the Sandman.

Still set to debut later this year, Hubie Halloween will see the actor and his usual host of collaborators conjuring some spooky, seasonal fun for audiences all around the globe.

The Netflix movie recently received a PG-13 rating, citing its ‘crude and suggestive content, language, and brief teen partying’ – basically, it’s par-for-the-course for a Sandler joint.

Advert

The official synopsis for Hubie Halloween reads:

Good-natured but eccentric community volunteer Hubie Dubois (Sandler) finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

Alongside Sandler, the cast includes the likes of Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis and Kenan Thompson.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Universal Pictures

Brill has worked with Sandler across the breadth of the actor’s career, directing Mr. Deeds and Netflix’s The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler.

There’s no trailer for Hubie Halloween, nor an official release date. For the time-being, Sandler’s best film, Uncut Gems, is available on Netflix now.