Adam Sandler Has Brilliant Response To Ariana Grande’s Impression Of The Waterboy

Ariana Grande has been spending her days in isolation recreating scenes from iconic movie The Waterboy, and now Adam Sandler has let us all know what he thinks of them.

Advert

With more time on our hands and the feeling that we’ve got to do something, anything, to keep ourselves entertained, it’s no surprise that celebrities such as Grande – who I imagine are usually rushed off their feet – are resorting to impersonations.

I mean, if you’ve been on TikTok recently you’ll understand that impersonations are the ‘in’ thing right now anyway, but the No Tears Left To Cry singer went one step further and got her mates – and even her mum – involved with her antics too.

ariana grande PA Images

Grande first shared her Sandler impression earlier in the week, on April 6, paying tribute to one of the actor’s most famous characters – Bobby Boucher, a socially-inept water boy.

Advert

Captioning her post, ‘and how’d u all make use of YOUR day?’, Grande was joined in the video by her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies and 13: The Musical co-star Aaron Simon Gross, who played the two co-eds attempting to seduce Boucher. Grande, of course, played Sandler’s Boucher and wore a checked blazer and Hawaiian shirt to mark the occasion.

Lip-syncing to perfection, the three friends portrayed the scene in the film where Boucher misunderstands the pair’s come-ons. ‘Seein’? Uh, I see a lot of girls. I see a lot of guys, too,’ he responds when Rita (aka Gillies) asks if there’s a girl he’s seeing.

After Grande shared the video on social media, Sandler applauded the singer’s efforts, retweeting it and writing: ‘Bobby Boucher approves of this message.’

adam sandler ariana grande AdamSandler/Twitter

But she wasn’t done. Nope, because two days later Grande popped up with yet another video – this time with her mum, Joan, playing Mama Boucher and Gillies playing Boucher’s love interest Vicki Vallencourt.

Grande again proved her dedication to the cause by applying dark eye makeup to resemble Boucher’s injury in the 1998 flick, as the three recreated the scene where Vicki nearly slips up and tells his mum that Bobby is actually a football star instead of simply the team’s water boy.

Clearly she was doing something right yet again because Sandler again retweeted the video, this time writing: ‘A tough day for Bobby…Vicki…and Mama.’

adam sandler responds to ariana grande AdamSandler/Twitter

Advert

Incredible. And hey, if Bobby Boucher approves, you know you’re doing something right. I guess we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for more The Waterboy content.