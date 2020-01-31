Adam Sandler Is Making Four More Films With Netflix
The Sandman is here to stay! Just as Uncut Gems arrives, Adam Sandler has extended his partnership with Netflix for four more films.
The comedian-actor-producer has long gone hand-in-hand with the streaming platform, with the likes of The Ridiculous Six, The Week Of and Murder Mystery attracting swathes of viewers, for better or worse.
People can’t resist him – he’s a guaranteed money-maker. Now, he’s signed on to write and produce four more movies for Netflix – even voice-starring in one animated feature (the details of which are unknown at the time of writing).
The partnership lies between Netflix, Adam Sandler and the star’s Happy Madison Productions (behind such classic comedies as 50 First Dates and The Longest Yard), as per The Hollywood Reporter.
It’s not the first time Netflix welcomed Sandler back into its arms: he first marked a deal with the platform in 2014, which was then renewed back in 2017.
Of all his releases, Murder Mystery has proved to be the most popular, with 83 million households in the US choosing to give the whodunnit (also starring Jennifer Aniston) a go.
Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said:
Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him.
They love his stories and his humour, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.
A sequel is in very early development, therefore no deals are set yet. However, one would expect Sandler to return considering his renewed deal with the streaming platform.
James Vanderbilt, who wrote the first film, is in negotiations to return and pen the script – he’s also the screenwriter behind a varied roster of movies, including David Fincher’s Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man.
As for the animated film, it’s by no means a first-time medium for the Sandman: as well as starring in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, he also co-wrote and starred in the cult musical comedy Eight Crazy Nights.
His latest film, Uncut Gems, dropped on Netflix today. In our review, UNILAD called it ‘the most stressful movie ever made’ with a ‘Sandler performance for the ages’.
