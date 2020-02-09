Adam Sandler Laughs Off ‘Oscars Motherf*ckers’ During Best Actor Spirit Award Speech

A few weeks back when I was, quote-unquote, snubbed by the Academy, it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category Best Looking. That accolade was given to a jean jacket-wearing, feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins.

But my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of Best Personality. Tonight as I look around this room, I realise that the Independent Spirit Awards are the ‘Best Personality’ awards of Hollywood.

So, when all those feather-haired douchebag motherf*ckers go to get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time… but our independent personalities will shine on forever.