Adam Sandler Loved Sonic The Hedgehog So Much He Called Jim Carrey During The Film To Tell Him

Have you ever been so excited about a film you called your friends about it midway through? Yeah, you’re not alone.

Someone else who has is actor Adam Sandler who enjoyed Sonic the Hedgehog so much he had to call his mate Jim Carrey, who stars in the film, half way through it to tell him.

Speaking about the film to TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on his YouTube channel, the Uncut Gems actor explained how he called Carrey while still at the theatre.

Sandler says:

I saw Jim Carrey’s movie, the Sonic. I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theatre and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too. I called Carrey from the theatre. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on.

Sandler added that seeing Sonic the Hedgehog at the cinema was the family’s last ‘big night out’ and, of course, they had no idea at the time that it would have been.

Sonic the Hedgehog was released in theatres on February 14 and was one of the last films of 2020 to do so. Due to the ongoing health crisis, many upcoming films such as James Bond No Time To Die and A Quiet Place: Part II became the first of many to defer their release dates to later in the year.

While the film only received 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, it ended its run with $146 million in the US and $306 million worldwide, IndieWire reported.

In the interview with Kimmel, the 53-year-old’s daughter Sunny briefly appears as he talks about a rogue ear hair she had kindly pointed out to him.

Sunny apparently said her dad looked ‘goofy’ so he shaved the hair off and successfully cut his hear in the process. Throughout the video you see Sandler blotting the blood off his hear with a tissue.

Eventually he tells Sunny to do some homework and to ‘get away form Daddy so he can talk dirty’. Well, at least he asked the 11-year-old to leave first.

You can watch the full video of Sandler chatting to Jimmy Kimmel on his YouTube channel here.