Adam Sandler Performs Hilarious New Song Celebrating Healthcare Workers On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Adam Sandler has debuted a new song celebrating health workers across the globe for all their hard work.
Sandler appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his new track, which references social distancing measures and praises doctors and nurses.
The actor isn’t the first celebrity to pen a song in the wake of the outbreak, but while Bono’s heartfelt tune Let Your Love Be Known was somewhat criticised by fans, Sandler took a more comedic route in an attempt to leave listeners with nothing but smiles.
Sandler couldn’t physically perform on the set of The Tonight Show, which was probably for the best as the host wouldn’t have been there, either. To adhere to social distancing measures, Fallon is filming and producing ‘at home edition’ monologues for The Tonight Show, and Sandler made an appearance via video chat.
Before launching into his song, Sandler praised the show host for the work he was doing, commenting:
Hey Jimmy, I love you. Keep doing the good stuff you’re doing for us.
Listen to the song here:
The comedian transformed into what I can only imagine must be his ‘rock star’ persona as he strapped a guitar around his neck and donned a pair of sunglasses, which he claimed were to stop viewers seeing him checking out the lyrics to the song, but probably also had the desired effect of making him look cool.
Sandler then launched into the song – title unknown – beginning with some descriptions of healthcare workers.
He sang:
Doctors brought us into this world as babies, doctors take good care of your grandma.
Doctors always give you an old lollipop, after hitting your knee with a hammer.
Nurses slap your arm ’til they find a good vein, they wear crocs and they tell you the truth.
Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof.
Sandler went on to point out how healthcare workers will ‘save us from this mess’ if we ‘get them the supplies that they need’, before quipping: ‘I hope they save us soon ’cause I’m really, really sick of my family.’
The Uncut Gems star gave a shout-out to doctors in China, Italy, Spain and America and urged that ‘we all come together’ to get healthcare workers the supplies they need, adding: ‘I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.’
As well as joking about his family and teaching skills, Sandler included some useful advice, urging people to stay home and wash their hands to make this ‘damn thing go away’.
The tune certainly offered a fun spin on what is otherwise a tough situation, and did a great job in celebrating the hard work of medical staff across the globe.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Adam Sandler, doctors, Healthcare Workers, Jimmy Fallon, nurses, The Tonight Show
CreditsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube