unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Adam Sandler Performs Hilarious New Song Celebrating Healthcare Workers On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Apr 2020 08:38
Adam Sandler Performs Hilarious New Song Celebrating Health WorkersAdam Sandler Performs Hilarious New Song Celebrating Health WorkersThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube/PA Images

Adam Sandler has debuted a new song celebrating health workers across the globe for all their hard work. 

Advert

Sandler appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his new track, which references social distancing measures and praises doctors and nurses.

The actor isn’t the first celebrity to pen a song in the wake of the outbreak, but while Bono’s heartfelt tune Let Your Love Be Known was somewhat criticised by fans, Sandler took a more comedic route in an attempt to leave listeners with nothing but smiles.

Adam SandlerAdam SandlerPA Images

Sandler couldn’t physically perform on the set of The Tonight Show, which was probably for the best as the host wouldn’t have been there, either. To adhere to social distancing measures, Fallon is filming and producing ‘at home edition’ monologues for The Tonight Show, and Sandler made an appearance via video chat.

Advert

Before launching into his song, Sandler praised the show host for the work he was doing, commenting:

Hey Jimmy, I love you. Keep doing the good stuff you’re doing for us.

Listen to the song here:

The comedian transformed into what I can only imagine must be his ‘rock star’ persona as he strapped a guitar around his neck and donned a pair of sunglasses, which he claimed were to stop viewers seeing him checking out the lyrics to the song, but probably also had the desired effect of making him look cool.

Sandler then launched into the song – title unknown – beginning with some descriptions of healthcare workers.

He sang:

Doctors brought us into this world as babies, doctors take good care of your grandma.

Doctors always give you an old lollipop, after hitting your knee with a hammer.

Nurses slap your arm ’til they find a good vein, they wear crocs and they tell you the truth.

Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof.

Advert
Adam Sandler performs song for doctors and nursesAdam Sandler performs song for doctors and nursesThe Tonight Show/YouTube

Sandler went on to point out how healthcare workers will ‘save us from this mess’ if we ‘get them the supplies that they need’, before quipping: ‘I hope they save us soon ’cause I’m really, really sick of my family.’

The Uncut Gems star gave a shout-out to doctors in China, Italy, Spain and America and urged that ‘we all come together’ to get healthcare workers the supplies they need, adding: ‘I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.’

Medics at work in Italian hospitalMedics at work in Italian hospitalPA Images

As well as joking about his family and teaching skills, Sandler included some useful advice, urging people to stay home and wash their hands to make this ‘damn thing go away’.

The tune certainly offered a fun spin on what is otherwise a tough situation, and did a great job in celebrating the hard work of medical staff across the globe.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Adam Sandler, doctors, Healthcare Workers, Jimmy Fallon, nurses, The Tonight Show

Credits

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

  1. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

    Adam Sandler Debuts His Quarantine Song

 