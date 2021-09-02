Adam Sandler Plays Basketball With NBA Pros And Absolutely Shreds It

@JayDoeFilms/Twitter/PA

It turns out Adam Sandler is pretty good at basketball, and everyone is just as surprised as I am.

Videos on social media have emerged of the Blended actor shooting hoops with NBA stars such as Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson, to name a few.

It’s unknown how and why Sandler got invited to train with the pros, but it could be in connection to his upcoming movie Hustle, which is said to feature a handful of Philadelphia 76ers basketball team players, including the aforementioned Tobias Harris.

People have since shared their thoughts on Sandler playing with the pros, with many pointing out how he appears to be a decent player.

One person wrote, ‘The confidence for Adam Sandler to have to hit that jumper in front of, let alone be in the same run as those cars, can only come from having more money than everyone in that gym combined.’

Another person said, ‘Adam is the old man at the gym who surprises you by playing great for five minutes before he gets a cramp and sits down.’

Jokes aside, Shaquille O’Neal has spoken about Sandler’s basketball skills recently, and appears to genuinely rate the actor.

Speaking on Green Light with Chris Long, Long asks the basketball legend if he’s ‘ever actually encountered an actor that can actually play’, and O’Neal replies with Sandler.

He said of the Happy Gilmore actor, ‘He’s legit. Not pro legit but he’s definitely LA Fitness, 24-Hour Fitness legit.’

The pair joked about what Sandler often wears while shooting hoops compared to everyone else in fancy gym clothing, but O’Neal said, ‘The guys who have the perfect fit are they guys who can’t hoop. But the guys who don’t really care about what they’re wearing, those are the guys you’ve got to be worried about.’