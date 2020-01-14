Adam Sandler Reacts To Oscars Snub After Promising To Make A Film 'So Bad On Purpose' Netflix/A24/Buena Vista Pictures

Like ’em or lump ’em, the Oscar nominations dropped yesterday. Of all the omissions, Adam Sandler’s is one of the worst – yet, that snub sparked an adorable Waterboy reunion online.

In 1998, two titans of the movie industry came together to star in a comic masterpiece. Yes, that’s right, I’m talking about Bobby Boucher’s underdog triumph in The Waterboy, with Sandler and Kathy Bates at its core.

In the 22 years since, the pair have done some fantastic work – and this awards season, they were both touted for Oscar nominations. Alas, only Bates emerged with a nod – but Sandler doesn’t mind. He’s just happy for his ‘Mama’.

In his latest film, the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, Sandler gives his best ever performance. It’s no surprise – while he’s mostly known for goofball comedies, he’s got some serious acting chops (as seen in Punch-Drunk Love and Funny People).

The movie has been attracting a huge amount of praise since it hit film festivals, to the point many speculated the Sandman would get an Oscar nomination early on.

While appearing The Howard Stern Show, Sandler outlined what would happen if he didn’t get a nomination:

If I don’t get it, I’m going to f*cking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. […] That’s how I get them.

I guess we should all prepare ourselves for Sandler-geddon. However, his immediate response to not being nominated was much sweeter than expected – offering his congratulations to Bates, who was nominated for her work in Richard Jewell.

He wrote in a tweet: ‘Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.’

Bates has since responded, writing back: ‘I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!!

Not the one we eat at home, Son.’

It has to be said, Sandler lost out on a Best Actor nomination to some spectacular talent: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker (the favourite to win), Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

The Academy Awards are the devil, anyway.