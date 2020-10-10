Adam Sandler Super-Fan Watches 638 Hours Of His Films In One Year Universal Pictures/Netflix

One Adam Sandler super-fan embarked on a mighty mission: 638 hours of his films in one year.

Love him, loathe him, you can’t ignore the Sandman. The SNL comic-turned-superstar is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable names, storming the comedy genre with Happy Gilmore and Big Daddy, and blowing us away with his acting chops in Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems.

The notion that Sandler isn’t talented isn’t only wrong, but it’s naïve. The man has a schtick, it pays well, he has fun with his friends, go figure. However, in order to convince the haters, one viewer devoted a year of his life to The Waterboy himself.

In an essay for Netflix Queue, Eloy Lugo explained he was nine years old when he first watched a Sandler movie, writing:

Every Friday, my grandmother would take my siblings and me to the theatre after school. One late winter day in 1995, she brought us to see Billy Madison. To my fourth-grade brain, it was perfect. Billy was silly and weird, sweet and well-intentioned. He would leave flaming bags of sh*t on a stranger’s porch, but he would also call a high school classmate he’d bullied to apologise for his behaviour.

Lugo added: ‘Sandler’s portrayal of this man-child stuck in permanent adolescence was performed with such gusto that I was immediately entranced by the actor — and I’ve stayed that way ever since.’

At his wedding, his first dance song was even Grow Old With You from The Wedding Singer.

Throughout his life, he’s watched Sandler movies ‘over and over… in the theatre, on VHS, and now streaming on Netflix. I’d sneak a tape recorder into the theatre so I could record the audio. I would obsessively listen back to the tapes and memorise every line. I now realize this was illegal, so apologies for that, but I was insatiable.’

On the actor’s 51st birthday on September 9, 2017, Lugo ‘decided to watch one of his movies every day for an entire year in the hopes of sparking a critical re-evaluation of his multifaceted filmography’.

He wrote: ‘Some people choose yoga to reduce stress; I kicked back with the Sandman, watching 48 titles multiple times. All told, I invested 638 hours in the endeavour — and came out an even bigger fan.’

UNILAD has also celebrated its allegiance to Sandler, arguing that he’s actually one of the world’s best actors – he just doesn’t care one iota.

After 25 years, Lugo is grateful for all the joy he’s had with the Sandman. ‘Here’s to 25 more,’ he concluded.

Sandler’s latest film, Hubie Halloween, is available to stream on Netflix now.