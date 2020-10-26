Adam Sandler To Team Up With Chernobyl Director For New Netflix Film

PA Images/HBO

Adam Sandler is teaming up with Chernobyl‘s director for a new sci-fi film on Netflix.

The Sandman is coming together with Emmy-winning Johan Renck for an untitled drama based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel The Spaceman of Bohemia.

Following the actor’s extraordinary work in Uncut Gems, this project appears to align closer with Sandler’s prestige efforts than his traditional output, such as this month’s Hubie Halloween.

Uncut Gems Adam Sandler 3 Netflix/A24

As reported by Deadline, the Swedish director – who helmed every episode of last year’s HBO miniseries – will lead the film, with acclaimed short film maker Colby Day penning the script from Kalfar’s text.

The film will follow Sandler’s astronaut as he’s ‘sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust’.

The synopsis adds: ‘He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.’

Hubie Halloween Julie Bowen Adam Sandler Netflix

Renck said: ‘As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam. And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey.’

The movie will also be produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association. There’s currently no release date for The Spaceman of Bohemia at the time of writing.

