Adam Sandler Wants To Unite His Iconic Characters In MCU-Style Sandlerverse Netflix/New Line/Universal

Adam Sandler has played some pretty unique and interesting characters over the years, from the dim-witted Billy Madison to gambling addicted jeweller Howard Ratner.

With Sandler’s latest movie, Hubie Halloween, we’ve seen some familiar faces crop up from his lengthy back catalogue, including Ben Stiller’s return as Hal L. from 1996’s golf comedy Happy Gilmore.

This marks Stiller’s first acting role since Brad’s Status (2017), and fans were glad to see the reunited pair bring a little nostalgia the comedy horror movie.

You can check out the trailer for Hubie Halloween for yourself below:

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, Sandler said:

He’s a good friend of mine, I love him and our families are friends. We talked about it and knew we’d have a good time doing that.

Hal L.’s re-emergence isn’t the only throwback in the Hubie Halloween bag of spooky Easter eggs, with the film containing numerous references to Sandler’s vast array of daft comedies.

Hubie Halloween Julie Bowen Adam Sandler Netflix

In a nod to footballer Bobby Boucher The Waterboy (1998), the central character is named Hubie Dubois. Meanwhile, romantic interest Violet Valentine fits in with a long line of Sandler’s 90s heroines whose names all feature double-V initials.

We’ve see this before with Veronica Vaughn (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras) in Billy Madison (1995) to Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen in Happy Gilmore, Vicki Vallencourt (Fauriza Baulk) in The Waterboy and Valerie Veran (Patricia Arquette) in Little Nicky (2000).

There’s even a red-haired bully character by the name of Andy O’Doyle, who is clearly related at least distantly to the ‘O’Doyle Rules!’ family of bullies in Billy Madison. Oh, and there’s a flying bag of dog poop.

When asked about the intriguing possibility of a ‘Sandlerverse’ by Yahoo! Entertainment, Sandler said:

It just happens that we run out of stuff to talk about so just bring that sh*t back from 1961.

Considering the potential for his characters to reunite Avengers-style for a ‘Sandlerverse’ movie, Sandler added:

I’d like that, I just gotta get mentally prepared for that. So that’ll probably happen in another 35 years. We’re gonna get to that.

For those yet to watch Hubie Halloween, the plot follows anxious deli worker Hubie Dubois, who lives in the historically creepy town of Salem, Massachusetts.

Hubie serves as Salem’s Halloween Helper, helping to ensure that the town’s annual Halloween celebrations run safely and smoothly. However, his nerves are put to the test following a rash of mysterious disappearances.

You can stream Hubie Halloween on Netflix now.