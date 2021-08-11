Adam Sandler Was Almost In A Quentin Tarantino Film

Universal Pictures/Reds Only/YouTube

Once upon a time, Adam Sandler was offered an incredible role in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

The star is best known for his goofball comedies, whether it’s Happy Gilmore, Mr. Deeds, Click or 50 First Dates. He has a few turkeys under his belt, but Sandler is no stranger to critically-acclaimed dramatic work, with many believing he was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems, not to mention his performance in Punch-Drunk Love.

It was the latter turn under Paul Thomas Anderson’s direction that reportedly caught the eye of Tarantino in the 2000s, nearly seeing Sandler take on an unforgettable character in the director’s oeuvre.

Universal Pictures

Inglourious Basterds is, for this writer’s money, the best movie Tarantino has ever made. Starring Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, it revolves around a squad of brutal Nazi hunters looking to bring down the government and put an end to the war.

While Pitt’s role as the scalp-loving Lt. Aldo Raine was never in doubt, Waltz’ Oscar-winning performance only came as a result of Tarantino changing his mind, with Leonardo DiCaprio originally slated to play Hans Landa. The role of Bridget von Hammersmark was also intended to go to German actress Nastassja Kinski, instead going to Diane Kruger, MTV News earlier reported.

Then there’s the role of Sgt. Donny Donowitz, also known as the ‘Bear Jew’ who beats Nazis to death with a baseball bat. He’s played by horror director Eli Roth in the film, but Tarantino envisioned Sandler in the part.

Back in 2019, YouTuber Reds Only produced a deepfake of Sandler as the Bear Jew – it’ll be one of the funniest things you’ll watch today.

Unfortunately, Sandler turned it down as he was too busy working on Judd Apatow’s Funny People, in which he plays a dying comedian who befriends Seth Rogen.

Universal Pictures

‘I just pictured Brad Pitt telling Adam Sandler to go to his ‘happy place’ after a sub-par skull smashing and laughed,’ one Redditor wrote. ‘YOU’RE GONNA DIE CLOWN NAZI,’ another joked.

‘I think a lotta folks here haven’t seen Sandler in Reign Over Me or Punch Drunk Love and might not think he has the chops to pull it off. I think he absolutely has the talent, and I hope a screen test surfaces at some point, it’d be f*cking stellar. Why the f*ck he makes things like Jack and Jill is a mystery; he’s got a scary amount of talent,’ another wrote.