Adam Sandler’s Father-In-Law Arrested For Trying To Bring Gun Into Courthouse

Netflix/PA

Adam Sandler’s father-in-law has been arrested after he tried to bring a gun into a courthouse.

Lawyer Joseph Titone was stopped while going through the security checkpoint at the Broward County courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale, with guards discovering a loaded Colt .38 Special revolver in his briefcase.

Advert 10

Titone’s daughter, model and actor Jackie Sandler, is married to the famous comic actor, with the pair having tied the knot back in 2003. The Sandlers have two children together, Sadie and Sunny.

Broward State Attorney's Office

Titone, 75, later admitted to having a loaded gun inside the bag, as per a police report, and was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of the unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm. He was released shortly afterwards.

Speaking with the Sun Sentinel, Titone stated that the gun was his, but claimed he had concealed it in his bag by accident:

Advert 10

Evidently I put this gun in my briefcase at one point, intending to take it to the gun range, but that never happened. This was an honest mistake.

Acknowledging that the incident would probably be taken further, Titone, who was previously a member of the Florida House of Representatives, added:

I’ll probably have to go to court to explain it, and I will. This was an honest mistake.

Titone reportedly maintains that, as of yet, he hasn’t ben officially charged. Going forward, the Broward State Attorney’s Office will decide whether or not to file a formal criminal case against him.

Advert 10