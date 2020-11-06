Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween Is Netflix’s Most Popular Movie Of 2020

Netflix

The Adam Sandler comedy-horror Hubie Halloween has become Netflix’s most successful movie of the year.

It’s been a strange year for everyone, not least those connected to the film world, after virtually every production, big or small, has been halted thanks to the global pandemic.

Streaming platforms, however, have been able to showcase their titles easily, with Hubie Halloween as a prime example. Sandler first penned a multi-picture deal with the streaming service back in 2014, which saw titles like The Ridiculous 6 hit the service.

He was then offered a further deal, the same day the highly acclaimed Uncut Gems was released in January, 2020, meaning another four films would be on their way. The last of the initial first waves of the movie deal happened to be Hubie Halloween, which has done incredibly well since its October 7 debut.

According to Variety, the spoof movie is ‘the streaming giant’s most popular original movie in the U.S. for 2020’ and is now recorded as the most-watched movie in the United States during the period of April to October. The feat is impressive, considering the Halloween-themed romp only came out in the first week of October.

The film has also nabbed top spot for the most popular original movie of 2020, leaving other sterling efforts such as Extraction, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and the Oscars hopeful Da 5 Bloods behind.

Sandler, now 54, has a mix of slapstick and serious roles on Netflix, meaning we could see some more gritty efforts like he gave us in Uncut Gems, and not just the typical toilet humour he’s often associated with.